Tom Brady gives Shedeur Sanders advice after Colorado quarterback buys Rolls-Royce

When you put three of the biggest names in football in one room — or, in this case, a Zoom call — you’re going to get some gold.

That’s exactly what happened when Deion Sanders and son Shedeur, who have taken over college football at the University of Colorado, hopped on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast earlier this week.

While Shedeur has easy access to free advice from his father, his head coach and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the seven-time Super Bowl champion also offered some suggestions.

Toward the end of the podcast, the coach seemed to throw his son under the bus about him spending on a luxury car as a college student.

Deion asked Brady if a “college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce.”

Before Brady could answer, Shedeur corrected his father.

“No, it’s not a Phantom. It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan,” he replied.

Brady told Shedeur to focus on football.

“I think he needs to get his a– in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady replied.

Deion thanked the GOAT, but Shedeur challenged Brady.

“I seen you have one too, Tom,” Shedeur joked.

“I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point,” Brady replied.

In Shedeur’s defense, so does he. His NIL valuation is at about $5.1 million, according to On3, which is second in all of college sports behind LeBron James‘ son, Bronny, who will play basketball at USC this year.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 and ranked No. 19 in the nation and have taken the college sports world by storm in the Sanders’ first year at the school. The Buffs won just one game last season.