Tom Brady happy he’s retired after dropping underwear selfie: ‘I’d have gotten a lot of s—‘

Tom Brady announced he was “retiring for good” earlier this month after he wrapped up his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of his first orders of business was to drop a thirst trap.

Brady promoted his Brady Brand underwear last week and posted a picture of himself in his drawers sitting on the edge of his bed with the blue water and palm trees over his shoulder.

On Monday, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady talked about the selfie.

“I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant,” Brady said of the phrase “thirst trap.” “But just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that. … It’s Valentine’s Day. Go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

He said it was a “bit easier” to post the photo and not have to go face his teammates.

“It is a little easier to do when you don’t have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that. Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I’d have gotten a lot of s—,” he added.

Brady faced tons of razzing on social media after the picture.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly compared him to Antonio Brown, who has posted explicit content since he walked off the field and left the Buccaneers at the end of the 2021 season. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward joked Brady was going to start an OnlyFans.