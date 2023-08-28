Tom Brady has explicit message for Cowboys’ Micah Parsons

Tom Brady was in the house at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night to watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The legendary quarterback met with the Raiders quarterbacks before kickoff and was also seen talking to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. It was their first meeting on the field since the Cowboys eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the playoffs in Brady’s final NFL game earlier this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parsons came over to the sideline and said that Brady “owes” him.

“I don’t owe you anything,” Brady responded. “You hit me too much. I don’t owe you s—.”

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Brady had been set to take a minority stake with the Raiders earlier this season. But it has yet to be made official. He still faces a roadblock.

JETS’ AARON RODGERS FINDS GARRETT WILSON FOR FIRST PRESEASON TOUCHDOWN

The NFL’s rules on whether employees of an organization can have equity in a franchise appeared to be the holdup, according to Pro Football Talk. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis had reportedly planned to employ Brady in some way and the rule would complicate everything.

The former Buccaneers and New England Patriots star talked about the next step in his NFL career.

“I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise,” he said. “When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore, but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”