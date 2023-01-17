Tom Brady irks NFL fans with apparent slide-tackle attempt on Cowboys player

Tom Brady was already under the spotlight for a bad performance against the Dallas Cowboys with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season on the brink but he was catching more heat for an apparent slide-tackle attempt in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers were looking to at least get some points on the board in the NFC wild-card matchup in the second half. Brady found Chris Godwin for a 9-yard pass but the wide receiver appeared to fumble the ball and it was recovered by Malik Hooker. On the return, Brady went for the slide tackle but came up short.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The seven-time Super Bowl winner angered NFL fans.

The fumble ended up being reversed and the play stood. However, Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

TOM BRADY THROWS FIRST RED ZONE INTERCEPTION SINCE 2019; COWBOYS CAPITALIZE ON TURNOVER

Brady and the Buccaneers were having a tough first half. The Dallas defense held Brady to 11-of-23 passing in the first half for 96 yards.

The Cowboys took an 18-0 lead into the locker room. The last time Brady was shutout in the first half of a playoff game came during the 2001-02 playoffs against the Oakland Raiders.

Brady ended up winning that game, which later became known as the “Tuck Rule Game.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas scored in the third quarter to make the score 24-0. Brett Maher missed his fourth extra-point attempt.