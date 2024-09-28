Tom Brady loved watching alma mater Michigan beat USC as new rivalries form in Big Ten: ‘Kicked their a–‘

The Big Ten Conference expansion brought four powerhouse football programs from the dissolved Pac-12, and because of their arrival, new rivalries are starting to bud.

Take Michigan and USC for example, as those two ranked squads had an absolute thriller at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this past week. The Wolverines came out on top, thanks to a last-minute touchdown to make it 27-24.

One former Wolverine loved every second of that 89-yard drive to cap a tremendous victory at home.

“Well, I loved Michigan beating USC the other week, that’s for sure,” Tom Brady told Fox News Digital.

It is odd for college football fans to see USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon facing off against other Big Ten schools in conference play, but it will quickly become commonplace in the seasons to come.

If anything, games like the one between the Wolverines and Trojans last week will turn up more and more considering the talent and football tradition that each school adds.

Being a California native, Brady knows all about the Trojan tradition, and he said that was where he wanted to go when he starred at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

Obviously, that never came to fruition. So, when he saw Michigan’s come-from-behind victory, he loved being about to “stick it to” the Trojans.

“USC, I wanted to go there, but they didn’t want me,” he said. “So, I always kind of feel like I can stick it to them, even with all the quarterbacks they’ve had over the years with Carson Palmer, [Matt] Leinert, my boy Matt Cassel and [Mark] Sanchez. They have such a great football tradition, so it was nice to see the Wolverines kicked their a– last week.”

The Big Ten Conference is filled with football traditions of its own, having other iconic programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Indiana. Even Rutgers is known for being the birthplace of college football as it hosted the first intercollegiate game in 1869 on College Avenue in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

The tradition only grows, as the USC-UCLA rivalry enters the fold while they create new ones as the years and seasons pass by.

For Brady, he is hoping, no matter a new or old rivalry, that his Wolverines will hoist the Big Ten Championship trophy when all is said and done.

In the meantime, Brady is watching these rivalries be put to the test off the field during this college football season, as he partnered with the Big Ten and Abbott, the multinational medical devices and health care company, for its We Give Blood Drive.

This nationwide blood drive competition involves all 18 schools in the conference, where they are hoping to help tackle a health problem in the United States.

“We’re at a huge blood shortage in the U.S., and for every blood donation, you can save up to three lives,” Brady told Fox News Digital Thursday. “I think that’s the important part. Sometimes, we take for granted the little things that make big impacts, and this is one of them.”

The way the We Give Blood Drive initiative works is that students, alumni and fans of the 18 schools involved will see mobile blood drives on campuses throughout the college football season, from Sept. 26 through Dec. 6. Those who wish to donate can also go to any center across the country and show proof of donation, and everyone will receive a one-month free subscription to B1G+, the conference’s streaming service.

The school credited with donating the most blood — each donation counts for one point — will receive a $1 million donation to advance student or community health.

“I love that people are trying to do positive things and find really unique ways and strategies to create awareness. Abbott partnering with the Big Ten and really making it a competition, all the students can all participate, and they give back to the school when the team competes and when they win. It’s just very creative. It’s very thoughtful. It’s a fun way to do good things in our communities and just happy to partner with Abbott and the Big Ten to do it.”

