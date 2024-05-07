Tom Brady references Taylor Swift as he ethers NFL fan bases during Netflix special

Tom Brady brought all the smoke for fans of the teams he dominated when he was in the NFL during the end of his Netflix special on Sunday night.

After mentioning his Deflategate scandal, Brady took aim at Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants fans. He even invoked Taylor Swift in one of his quips.

“Bills fans call themselves the Bills Mafia,” Brady said. “How are you the f—ing mafia? At least the mafia has a ring you could kiss.

“And while we’re at it, screw Colts fans. Colts are just broncos who don’t f—.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls. And in honor of Tay Tay, let’s take a look at the Chiefs era. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off.”

Even though the Eagles handed Brady his third Super Bowl loss, it was still in the seven-time winner’s crosshairs.

“Philly fans are just racist a–holes. But Kevin Hart is from there, so I get it. … In Philly, they have to grease up the light poles so people don’t climb them after games. You know how they grease up those poles? They rub someone from Philadelphia on them.”

For the team and quarterback who handed him the other two Super Bowl losses, his message was simple.

“And Giants fans. F— Eli and f— you, twice.”

