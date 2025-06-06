Tom Brady reveals why he won’t ‘throw shade’ at Patrick Mahomes, NFL stars from broadcast booth

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady’s first year as a broadcaster has come and gone, and it seems he already has a style behind the microphone.

After 24 seasons cementing himself as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady became FOX’s top color commentator, joining Kevin Burkhardt to call the Super Bowl.

Brady’s broadcasting is limited due to his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but even without that, Brady doesn’t have an interest in bashing players while he’s on the call.

In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Brady was praised for being “supportive” of Patrick Mahomes, who, at age 29, has already been added to the GOAT conversation with the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady.

“How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is? I know what he’s been through,” Brady said.

That’s his mindset for every player in the game, especially quarterbacks.

“And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel a responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult,” Brady added.

“Do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective.

“You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway,” Brady continued. “To me, it’s more about, let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit.

“But that’s what I want to do on TV. And thought it was a great season because I’ve got a great team at Fox. And we’re going to keep building on the success we had in year one.”

Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX.

