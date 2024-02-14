Tom Brady shares thoughts on Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl outburst on Andy Reid: ‘Emotions are so high’

Before the Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl, Travis Kelce went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The star tight end, who had enough eyeballs on him with it being a Taylor Swift-included Super Bowl, quickly became the talk of the night when he screamed in the face of his head coach in Andy Reid.

The incident occurred shortly after an Isiah Pacheco fumble in the first half while Kelce was not on the field. Kelce ran over to Reid and gave him an earful, appearing to grab his arm and bump in the process before Jerick McKinnon had to pull him away.

Both Kelce and Reid downplayed the incident afterward — Kelce admitted he was mic’d up, so that may “[tell] the world” what he really said, but he left it at, “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

That’s obviously tough to believe, but Reid actually said he “love[d]” the passion from Kelce, and that “the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing.”

Maybe that’s coach speak, and Reid probably just didn’t care about it anymore as he was celebrating yet another Super Bowl. But, it might actually be the truth, because even the GOAT says so.

Tom Brady shared his fair share of emotion on the field during his 23 glorious years in the NFL, and seven Super Bowls seem to hint that it worked out.

And that’s why he recently defended Kelce.

“There’s always little family issues, and of course I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win,” Brady said on his Sirius XM show “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back. And I actually think coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

Kelce ended the game with a team-high 93 yards on nine catches to help collect his third Super Bowl ring of his career. Unsurprisingly, the two were able to hug it out in the celebration.

It was the Chiefs’ third title in five years, officially joining the dynasty conversation.

