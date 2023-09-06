Tom Brady shuts down claims of scripted NFL, says he wouldn’t have let ‘Peyton’s little brother’ beat him

Tom Brady put together one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

He spent two decades with the New England Patriots, winning an impressive six Super Bowls. After his unprecedented run in Foxborough, he moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won a seventh Super Bowl with the Bucs.

But he did lose three times in the big game, two of them to the Eli Manning-led New York Giants.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some have argued Brady’s seven rings were the result of the NFL following a script. Even some players have added fuel to the argument. Ex-Titans running back Arian Foster sarcastically claimed he was given a script at one point during his playing career.

The league decided to push back against that rumor.

RAIDERS’ JIMMY GAROPPOLO SAYS TOM BRADY’S ‘COMPETITIVE SPIRIT’ STILL THERE: ‘HE WAS GETTING A LITTLE FIERY’

On Tuesday, the NFL posted a video on social media of Brady responding to a question about the league following a script.

“Do I think the NFL is scripted?” Brady responded. “You think I really would have played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton’s little brother Eli twice in the Super Bowl? … Nah.”

The Eagles beat Brady and the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. But Eli Manning and the Giants managed to defeat the Brady-led New England team in two Super Bowls.

Brady lost by three to Eli in the 2008 Super Bowl. Four years later, the Giants beat the Patriots by four points in the big game. Eli is the younger brother of two-time Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Peyton never played against Brady in a Super Bowl. But his brother’s two wins over the all-time great quarterback have always seemed to be a thorn in Brady’s side.

Earlier this year, Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders,” the franchise’s longtime controlling owner Mark Davis said in a statement to ESPN in May.

In February, Brady announced he would retire from football “for good.” His last NFL game ended in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL season kicks off Sept. 7 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions.