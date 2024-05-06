Tom Brady takes Deflategate swipe at Netflix roast special: ‘Where’s Roger Goodell?’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league were among the targets of Tom Brady’s Netflix roast special on Sunday night.

Brady recalled the Deflategate controversy toward the end of his speech. The former New England Patriots star noted that Goodell wasn’t at the special in Los Angeles.

“We got so many great football greats tonight. But where’s Roger Goodell? Remember Deflategate?” Brady asked. “The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more ‘probable’ than not that I was ‘generally aware’ that someone may have deflated my footballs. You could’ve just given me the $20 million and I would’ve just told you I f—ing did it.”

Brady’s joke received one of the loudest applauses of the night.

Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Rodney Harrison and Randy Moss stood up in the applause along with the rest of the audience.

In the 2015 Deflategate scandal, Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of footballs during the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts. The investigation led to a four-game suspension of Brady the following season. The Patriots won the playoff game 45-7 buoyed by LeGarrette Blount’s 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brady had three touchdown passes in the game too.

Brady won three more Super Bowls after the suspension. He retired from the NFL as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

His seven career Super Bowl titles are the most of any player.

