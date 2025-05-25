Tom Brady takes Indy 500 lap with Jimmie Johnson before race begins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady was in a two-seater IndyCar vehicle with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson as the two greats in their respective sports took a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Brady was in a FOX Sports fire suit and had an IndyCar racing helmet on as Johnson drove him around the track. He was taking it all in as the car was whipping down the straightaways and into the turns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This is incredible,” Brady told the FOX broadcast. “Jimmie driving, all the fans here, I can’t believe this is the first time I’ve ever been here.”

Johnson made 29 IndyCar stars in his illustrious racing career between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He raced the Iny 500 once in his career. He finished 28th in 2022.

JUST HOW MASSIVE IS INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, COMPARED TO OTHER STADIUMS?

“I love the Indy 500,” Johnson told FOX Sports earlier this month. “There is an energy and excitement around the 500 that is unlike anything I have experienced before.”

Brady wasn’t the only NFL representative at the track on Sunday.

Michael Strahan drove the pace car around the track to lead the drivers to green.

The race was delayed nearly an hour as rain moved through the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott McLaughlin was out of the race before the race began as he crashed during the pace laps. Marco Andretti wrecked as well during the first green flag lap.