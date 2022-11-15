Tom Brady talks Jeff Saturday hire, asked whether he could ‘walk in and coach a team tomorrow’

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL world when they named Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich last week. The former offensive lineman had no coaching experience in the NFL or college ranks.

But the team ended up silencing the critics for at least one week with a 25-20 win over the spiraling Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady talked about the Saturday hire in the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray.

“Well, it was obviously unprecedented and to go from his role, what he was working on in media, to that in the middle of the season is something very unique. And, obviously, Jim Irsay had a great relationship with him,” Brady said on Monday’s show. He felt like Jeff can come in and do some things that they hadn’t been doing. And, you know, I think the owners always have at their discretion the ability to do what they want with their team.

“So it’s a long season and Jeff got the team, you know, found a way to win and they’re 1-0. And I think for all of us, not just for Jeff and the Colts, but for our team, the season is everything’s ahead of us and time will tell on all of what happens. So we have a very small sample size. It always feels good to win. It sucks when you lose. The success of a season is determined by what happens over the length of the season. So there’s still a lot more football to have happen.”

Gray asked Brady whether he could “walk in and coach a team tomorrow.”

“I think that’s an interesting question,” Brady said. “Obviously, I have a lot of experience playing, I have a lot of knowledge and there’s, I’d say, a lot of capabilities to doing that. But the desire to do something like that is totally different. So I’ve enjoyed my abilities as a player and I think I’ve had so much intent and focus on being the best I could be as a player. Being a good coach, you have to have a lot of similar traits to what you had as a player, which is preparation, discipline, leadership, work ethic. And if you can put all those things together, yeah, you can obviously be a good coach. And I think a lot of the great coaches in history have done that.

I think being a great coach is the desire to be a great coach. You know, not whether a player can become a coach. I think having the knowledge to do football, but is this something that you’d want to do and enjoy in order to maximize and actualize your potential as a coach? Those are things for different people to answer. Some people love being in the arena and some people love talking about it. You know, it’s up for everyone’s desire to do what they want, but to have the opportunity to do it I think is pretty cool for former players as well.”

Irsay, the Colts’ team owner, fired back at critics on Monday.

“All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! “Who You Crappin’..”. Just Win, Baby!!” Irsay wrote in a tweet.