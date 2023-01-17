Tom Brady throws first red zone interception since 2019; Cowboys capitalize on turnover

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to answer the Dallas Cowboys after they scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but the quest to tie the NFC wild-card matchup ended badly.

Brady led the Buccaneers on a 14-play, 70-yard drive, getting the team down to the 5-yard line after consecutive completions to wide receiver Chris Godwin. After an incompletion to Julio Jones, Brady dropped back to pass on 2nd-and-goal and was being pursued by multiple Cowboys players.

Brady appeared to want to throw the ball away, but he lofted it into the back of the end zone where it was intercepted by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

It was the first interception Brady had thrown in the red zone since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020. He hadn’t thrown a pick in the red zone since he was with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Dallas got the ball at the 20-yard line to start their drive.

Dak Prescott would lead the team on a 15-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown. Prescott would run the ball into the end zone on 4th-and-goal and put the Cowboys up 12 points.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher would miss the extra-point attempt — he also missed his attempt after the first touchdown.

Tampa Bay would be playing from behind for the rest of the game.