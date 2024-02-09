Tom Brady’s first glimmer of possibly being best clutch QB happened during this Super Bowl moment: NFL legend

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

LAS VEGAS – Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was on the losing end of Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots.

It kick-started the great career the quarterback would go on to have as he racked up seven rings in 10 appearances.

Warner told Fox News Digital he didn’t think anybody really saw how great Brady would become from that moment. Warner pointed to Brady’s performance in the playoffs before Super Bowl XXXVI, which didn’t really scream future Hall of Famer.

But where Warner saw a glimmer of something was Brady’s game-winning drive that ended with an Adam Vinatieri 48-yard field goal as time expired.

“Maybe if there was one inkling that he was special – the last 2-minute drive. We had just tied the game up, less than 2 minutes to go. We punt it back to them. They could’ve easily handed it off went into overtime, whatever.

“But instead, they put it in his hands. He drove the team down and set him up for that Adam Vinatieri field goal to win the game. So if there was one glimpse that you maybe saw, OK, the best big-game, big-moment quarterback we ever seen – that was his first big moment. And he came through just like he always did.

The Patriots won the game 20-17 to put a cap on the 2001 season and by the end of the 2004 season, Brady would have three rings on his hand in seven seasons.

Patrick Mahomes could match Brady in that respect – three rings in seven seasons. Though, he doesn’t want to welcome comparisons just quite yet.

Super Bowl’s “Bingo Moment”

Warner talked to Fox News Digital on behalf of Bingo Blitz. NFL fans watching the Super Bowl on Sunday can download the app for a chance to win $1 million. To win, either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers will have to break the team record for sacks in a Super Bowl with eight or more.

The NFL legend said he is trying to celebrate the idea of a “bingo moment.”

“You know I’ve really been going back and forth with it because both teams are really good on defense,” Warner said. “I think you automatically lean toward (Nick) Bosa of the 49ers. But you say that and Patrick (Mahomes) is really good at getting out of sacks. Brock (Purdy) holding the football against that Chiefs secondary …

“I could see either team actually getting there. And they both got dynamic players on the front end. I might lean toward the Chiefs more than the 49ers. But we got two defenses that could possibly do it.”

