Tom Brady’s interview with NFL Network’s Sara Walsh makes reporter’s husband a bit nervous

Tom Brady’s charm on Sunday afternoon after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany made at least one former athlete a little nervous.

Brady spoke to NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh after the game, and the two were smiling and appeared to be happy. Brady had just gotten the team back onto the top of the NFC South division with a big win over the Seahawks and had a viral flub when he tried to go up and catch a pass.

Walsh’s husband, Matt Buschmann, was watching his wife intently and joked about the duo’s interaction given that Brady is officially back on the market.

“Maybe I should’ve hung onto that HR ball…,” the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach tweeted Monday.

Walsh and Buschmann had a fun moment earlier this year when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season against the Blue Jays. The home-run ball landed in the Toronto bullpen and Buschmann made the moves to get it back to Judge.

Walsh initially thought she could, “announce my retirement” after learning it was her husband who got the ball. She later joked it was grounds for divorce.

She and Buschmann have been married since 2014.

Judge got both his 60th and his 61st ball back.