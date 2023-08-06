Tom Brady’s stake in EFL Championship team has Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney excited

Tom Brady has some new rivals as a minority owner in the EFL Championship’s Birmingham City FC.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC also plays in the EFL Championship.

And though their teams will be battling for the same trophy, they are very pumped to see the NFL legend joining the league.

“I know Tom a little bit, and I don’t think you need to know him to know he has the spirit of a lion and a competitor in every way, shape and form,” Reynolds told the Daily Mail, via Sky Sports News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Whatever he has cooked up for Birmingham, he is going to bring it. Come on in, the water is warm!”

Soccer may be a totally different world than the NFL, but McElhenney reportedly doesn’t want to be preaching to Brady what he should be doing in ownership.

TOM BRADY IN ‘DEEP DISCUSSIONS’ TO BECOME LIMITED PARTNER OF RAIDERS: REPORT

“I would never give Tom Brady words of wisdom over professional sports,” he said. “But Tom, if you have any advice for us, you could send it our way?”

“You may be asking, ‘What do you know about football, Tom?’ Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn,” Brady said on a social media video by Birmingham City. “But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate well.”

Sports ownership isn’t new to Brady, who is also reportedly in the process of investing in the Las Vegas Raiders after officially retiring after the 2022 season. Brady and the Raiders were reportedly in “deep discussions” in May to join Marc Davis’ ownership group.

The rise of pickleball has also piqued Brady’s interest. He partnered with Knighthead Capital to get a Major League Pickleball expansion team for the 2023 season.

“I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching,” Brady said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds and McElhenney hope that success doesn’t come at the expense of Wrexham.