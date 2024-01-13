Tony Dungy says Taylor Swift has ‘disenchanted’ NFL fans: ‘Taking away from what really happens on the field’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has undoubtedly ushered in a new audience for the NFL.

And lots of them have, of course, become Kansas City Chiefs fans.

However, it has become nearly impossible to watch a Chiefs game and not see Swift on the television several times.

It seems that every time Kelce makes a big play, a camera is on Swift celebrating.

It’s made for some funny moments, like her likely dropping an f-bomb after a play, or creating a handshake with Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany.

But a Hall of Fame coach thinks it’s become a bit too much.

Tony Dungy said that Swift’s presence at Chiefs games, and becoming a practical NFL staple in the process, has taken away from the on-field results.

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” said Dungy when asked about the “Taylor Swift effect” by Fox News. “There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things. Taking away from what really happens on the field.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in September after the star tight end seemed to shoot his shot with made-at-home bracelets, which had become popular during Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

The two never confirmed, with words, they were dating until recently, but they were spotted on dates, holding hands and kissing one another after games and after concerts.

But the Chiefs, and Kelce, have struggled, and many believe that Swift’s celebrity status has distracted Kelce and the team. At one point, Kelce was actually much better in games with Swift in attendance than without.

Of course, there are plenty who believe that’s all bogus.

But nonetheless, viewers will wait and see whether Swift is in attendance at what will be one of the coldest NFL games on record when the Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins in subzero temperatures in the wild card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

