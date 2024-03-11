Tony Pollard, Titans agree to 3-year deal as running back is set to replace Derrick Henry: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly found a replacement for Derrick Henry on Monday.

The Titans and running back Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year deal, KPRC-TV reported. The deal is worth $24 million, according to ESPN.

Pollard will have big shoes to fill in Tennessee. Henry and the Titans parted ways after the former Alabama standout lit the league on fire with how he was able to run the ball for years. Henry amassed 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns in 119 games with the Titans.

Henry also rushed for more than 2,000 yards on his way to an Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020. The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro played in all 17 games last season.

Pollard emerged as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting running back toward the end of Ezekiel Elliott’s time with the team. Pollard started to see more time as the starter in 2022 and then took the job completely after Elliott went to the New England Patriots.

Pollard ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games for the Cowboys. But the two sides couldn’t agree on a new deal and he walked to free agency.

The 26-year-old will likely be the No. 1 running back for the Titans on paper. Tennessee also has Tyjae Spears in the backfield. Spears ran for 453 yards and two touchdowns last season.

