Tony Romo faces scrutiny over Michael Jordan, Clyde Drexler comparison in AFC title game

For the second straight week, Tony Romo’s broadcasting chops came under fire.

This time, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was on the broadcast for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The CBS analyst perplexed viewers when he launched into a Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler comparison during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Romo compared Patrick Mahomes to Jordan and Joe Burrow to Drexler in this scenario.

The apparent reference was to the 1992 NBA Finals between Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers. It was the same series where Jordan shrugged after hitting a shot. The Bulls won the series 4-2.

But the comparison didn’t sit well with NFL fans watching at home.

The ’92 NBA Finals was a highly anticipated matchup as Drexler was considered to be Jordan’s top rival and one of the best players in the league. The book “Playing for Keeps: Michael Jordan and the World He Made” highlighted Jordan’s intensity when it came to facing off against Drexler.

Jordan’s rivalry with Drexler would continue even on the Team USA basketball squad in the 1992 Olympics. In the end, Jordan won six NBA titles and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. Drexler didn’t win a title until the 1994-95 season with the Houston Rockets.

Between Mahomes and Burrow, the Chiefs star is the only one with a Super Bowl ring. But both players have been in the game since the 2019 season.