Top 10 moments from the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Simone Biles earning GOAT status

The 2024 Paris Olympics has come and gone, but not without tons of great moments that will last a lifetime for these athletes and all those in their countries watching from home.

Several moments stood out above the rest, whether they were viral videos, athletes making history or simply team victories that led to emotional medal ceremonies.

After reviewing everything that went down in the City of Light, let’s break down the Top 10 moments, in no particular order, that occurred at the Summer Games in Paris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

SIMONE IS GOAT’ED

All eyes were on Simone Biles as she returned to the Olympics after experiencing the “twisties” during the Toyko Games, ultimately leading to her withdrawal. Biles had wowed everyone in the World Championships, so it was expected that Biles would be back to her usual, dominant self.

She did not disappoint.

Biles not only helped Team USA win gold in the women’s team final, but she stood out above the rest to secure the individual women’s gold medal. She also won gold in the vault and took home silver in the floor exercise final.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, as she now has 11 Olympic medals along with 30 World Championship medals. She accomplished that feat by doing what she always has – wowing the crowds in the arena and at home with her tremendous skill.

SIMONE BILES’ BIRTH MOM HOPING TO ‘MAKE AMENDS’ WITH OLYMPIC LEGEND

SHOOT YOUR SHOTS

Turkey’s Yusef Dikeç was in his fourth Olympic Games in Paris this year, but this one he will not forget after he went viral for his nonchalant shooting technique.

While his opponents had specialized gear and eye wear to ensure an accurate shot, Dikeç was cool as a cucumber with his right hand on his pistol and left hand in his pocket. The 51-year-old ended up winning silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team final.

However, Dikeç was not the only viral shooter in this Olympics. Republic of Korea’s Kim Ye-ji was wearing special eyewear, but her overall look, which included an elephant toy for her daughter attached at the hip, left many thinking she was the coolest shooter in Paris.

Like Dikeç, it was not all for show. Ye-ji won a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol shooting.

HOME COUNTRY HERO

France had some great moments throughout the Games, but at Paris La Defense Arena, star swimmer Léon Marchand was putting on a show for the raucous crowd that was cheering him on with every stroke.

In his first Olympic Games, the 22-year-old Marchand walked away with four golds and one bronze in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay. Marchand won gold in the 200-meter breaststroke and butterfly as well as the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medleys.

Marchand is expected to be wreaking havoc in the pool for years to come, but doing so in front of his home country was quite the time for his first Olympics.

“RAYGUN” VIRAL FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS

Obviously, there were some elite level performances throughout these Olympics, but one dud continues to make headlines even after the Olympic closing ceremony.

Australian b-girl Rachel “Raygun” Gunn went viral after her performance during the Olympics’ new breaking competition saw a final score of zero, and it was quite obvious why after viewing the rest of the competition when it was their time to break.

AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC OFFICIALS, EMBATTLED B-GIRL FIRE BACK AT ‘DISGRACEFUL’ THEORIES OVER PARIS PERFORMANCE

Gunn’s routine, which includes a “kangaroo dance” she is now infamous for, became content for late night talk shows, social media and more as scrutiny came left and right. It is still ongoing, as many are wondering how the Australian Olympic Committee chose Gunn to represent the country in the competition this year.

The Olympics is usually supposed to be a time to remember, but Gunn is dealing with the repercussions of her performance back at home down under.

NEWMAN’S INTERESTING CELEBRATION

Canadian women’s pole vaulter Alysha Newman was another viral moment from these Olympics, and this one came from a celebration after her event.

Newman was seen running onto the track after what eventually became a pole vault worthy of bronze for the women, and she started to celebrate by twerking.

While many laughed because she acted like she had a hamstring injury before her provocative dance, Newman’s actions were scrutinized because many believe she was simply trying to promote her OnlyFans account, where she sells explicit photos of herself.

The 30-year-old later told the New York Post that her celebration was not because she won bronze – it was because she broke a Canadian record.

“If you know me for these many years, I’ve always celebrated after a Canadian record,” she said. “So I had just jumped with the 4.85 [meter] jump, I jumped a Canadian record, and in the past, at every single competition I’ve ever jumped, I’ve backflipped, I’ve danced, I’ve done any sort of thing that comes out naturally.”

USA’S BEST SINCE ’84

Team USA was fighting with China for the most gold medals throughout these Olympics, and the final day of competition produced a dead even split with 40 apiece to tie at the top.

However, the U.S. won the most overall medals, securing a total of 126 medals among the 31 teams and 595 athletes that participated for the country.

This was the best total the U.S. has seen since the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. Could that be a good omen leading into the 2028 Olympics in the City of Angels?

JOKER IS GOLDEN

He has won every Grand Slam imaginable, but Serbia’s Novak Djokovic went into Paris searching for the “Golden Slam,” which is when a tennis player secures the gold medal along with all four Grand Slam victories at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, Australian Open and French Open.

Djokovic had his chance in the men’s singles final against Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, and the match became an instant classic as “The Joker” won in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

The emotion said it all after Djokovic notched match point, as the waterworks ensued. He became the fifth player ever to accomplish the feat in tennis history.

USA RUGBY’S BRONZE MEDAL MIRACLE

The United States women’s Rugby Sevens team became an instant sensation back home, as the sport created tons of excitement from the jump. As Team USA dominated, they eventually reached the bronze medal game against Australia, where the women were searching for the first-ever USA medal in the sport in Olympic history.

Team USA ended up on the podium, but it looked like it was not going to happen in real time as Australia owned a 12-7 lead late in the second half.

That is until Alex Sedrick barreled over a couple of Australian players and found daylight downfield. She hit the jets, trying not to turn around to see who might be chasing her as she sprinted for the try score to tie it up.

Things were looking bleak for this USA squad, but when Sedrick kicked the rugby ball through the uprights, celebration immediately ensued as Team USA won a medal in dramatic fashion.

CUBA’S WRESTLING LEGEND WINS 5 STRAIGHT GOLD

Perhaps under the radar compared to other events is Greco-Roman wrestling, and in the men’s 130-kilogram competition, there is simply no one better than Cuba’s Mijaín López Núñez.

In fact, Núñez, who just announced his retirement from the sport after these Games, became the first Olympian in any event to win five straight gold medals. For the last 20 years, Núñez has been untouchable in his weight class, and he is forever a legend on the Olympic stage.

ALFRED WINS ST. LUCIA’S FIRST-EVER MEDAL

The Caribbean island of St. Lucia, home to just 175,000 residents, had never won an Olympic gold medal before entering the Paris Games. However, their best hope came in the form of women’s sprinter Julien Alfred.

Alfred was pitted against the USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100-meter dash, an event the American won at the World Championships earlier this year. However, it was Alfred who maintained her great start and defeated Richardson, who took home silver, to win gold for St. Lucia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was one of the best heartwarming stories coming out of Paris during the Games, as videos came flooding in of St. Lucian natives crying and cheering for Alfred, as she brought home the country’s first medal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.