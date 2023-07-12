Top football recruit announces Wisconsin commitment in creative way

High school football stars continue to announce their college decisions in fun ways, but the No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii may take home the top prize for the most creative announcement video.

Anelu Lafaele, a four-star edge rusher from Hawaii, made his college decision on Tuesday, choosing to play for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2024.

Lafaele was down to Wisconsin, Arizona State, Washington and Hawaii, and used his home surroundings in order to eliminate the three other finalists.

Lafaele made his official visit to Wisconsin on June 2 and gave his verbal commitment while on campus, according to 247 Sports.

“Ever since my first visit there, it felt like home,” Lafaele told Badger247. “I can see myself playing there. I have good relationships up there. It’s pretty awesome.”

Wisconsin is entering its first full season with head coach Luke Fickell, who comes to Madison after six seasons at Cincinnati.

Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2022, becoming the first Group of Five school to reach the four-team playoff.

“I think he’s done all the right things,” Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez told The Athletic. “I’ve been impressed with his staff. I’ve been impressed with how aggressive they’ve been in recruiting and they’ve touched in the transfer portal. You had some holes at quarterback, so you got a number of new quarterbacks. They’ve gone out and filled the roster with the needs that they had.”

The Badgers enter the 2023 college football season coming off a disappointing campaign, finishing the year with a record of 7-6.

Head coach Paul Chryst was fired in October after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season.