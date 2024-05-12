Top MLB pitching prospect Paul Skenes dazzles in MLB debut

Paul Skenes showed why he is the top pitching prospect in all of baseball.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the right-handed pitcher with the first overall pick of last year’s MLB Draft after he starred as the ace of the College World Series champion LSU Tigers.

Skenes started the year in Triple-A and dominated with a 0.99 ERA in seven starts, earning a call to the big leagues earlier this week.

After striking out 45 batters in 27⅓ innings in the minors, he showed there was more where that came from, striking out the first two batters he faced, Mike Tauchman and Seiya Suzuki.

Skenes topped out at 102 mph with breaking stuff in his four-plus innings of work. He threw a season-high 84 pitches while striking out seven, walking two and allowing six hits.

He allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning to Nico Hoerner that scraped the outfield wall and was yanked after allowing the first two batters to reach base in the fifth.

At that point, the homer was the only run he allowed, but after Kyle Nicolas threw 13 straight balls, he walked in the two runners Skenes had put on base, giving Skenes three earned runs instead of one and inflating his ERA from 2.25 to 6.75. But Skenes’ talent was apparent with his arsenal.

After the Cubs tied the game at six in the fifth, the tarp came out. At the time of publishing, the game was still in a rain delay.

Skenes wore a patch on his jersey that represented the game was his MLB debut. It will now be placed in a random rookie card and has a chance to be auctioned off for over six figures.

His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was in attendance and could hardly contain her excitement.

“I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud,” she said.

