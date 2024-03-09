Top MLB prospect gets 80-game suspension after positive PED test

Top MLB prospect Noelvi Marte burst onto the scene for the Cincinnati Reds last year after being a late-season callup.

The infielder made his MLB debut on Aug. 19, and he gave Reds fans more of a reason to be optimistic about the team’s short- and long-term futures.

Marte, 22, hit .316 with an .822 OPS in his 35 games, and entering this season, he was the Reds’ top prospect and the 21st ranked in all of baseball.

However, the Reds will need to change their Opening Day plans, as well as their plans going into this summer.

That’s because Marte has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Marté signed with the Seattle Mariners from the Dominican Republic for a $1.55 million bonus in July 2018. He was traded to the Reds in July 2022, along with three other prospects, for All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo.

Under the rules, a first suspension is worth 80 games, while a second offense results in a full-season ban. A third positive test would lead to the player being banned permanently.

Marte was expected to be the Reds’ starting third baseman this season, joining Cincinnati’s core of young players that includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

The Reds had perhaps their most impressive season in quite some time last year — they went 82-80 and even led the NL Central in early August. The team was officially eliminated from postseason contention on the penultimate night of the regular season. It came just two years after winning 83 games, but the Reds were expected to finish well below .500 and shocked just about everyone.

The Reds, however, still continue to seek their first non-COVID-season postseason appearance since 2013, where they lost the NL Wild Card Game to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

