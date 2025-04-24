Top NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter reveals team he has best feeling about

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top NFL Draft prospect Adbul Carter has a good feeling about what team might select him on Thursday night.

Carter, 21, was asked by reporters on Wednesday about what team he has the best feeling about.

“Definitely (the) New York (Giants) right now,” Carter said. “But we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

When asked what it would mean to follow in the footsteps of former Penn State stars LaVar Arrington and Saquon Barkley to be first-round draft picks by the Giants, Carter said, “It would be a blessing.”

“I’d love to take advantage of that opportunity,” Carter said.

Carter said he thought his meetings with the Giants went “well” and that he “definitely had a good feeling with them.”

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick, and seem to favor Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter over Carter.

If Ward and Hunter do indeed go No. 1 and No. 2 to the Titans and Browns respectively, Carter would remain on the board for the Giants at No. 3 overall.

Carter was the Big Ten’s top defensive player in 2024 with 68 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season for Penn State. In his career, Carter has 39.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and 14 passes defended.

Carter would add to what is already a strong Giants defensive front as he would slot in alongside Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants would rely on Carter to make an instant impact, as they went 3-14 last season and are bereft of stars on the roster.

