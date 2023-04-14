Top NFL Draft prospect Anthony Richardson pens open letter to GMs amid concerns: ‘You won’t regret it’

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is largely considered to be one of the biggest gambles heading into the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, despite being among the top quarterbacks to enter this year.

But the 20-year-old Florida native hoped to appeal to coaches and GMs in an open letter published in The Players’ Tribune on Thursday, writing about his journey to the draft and the importance of football in his life.

“I know that draft night is a big night for you, and it’s definitely a big night for me and my family. I don’t take for granted what it’s going to mean to hear my name called on that stage. This isn’t just about football. It’s life changing,” Richardson wrote.

“I know a lot of y’all want to know if I’m ready to step onto a professional team. I keep hearing that the NFL isn’t like college. It’s a different level. It’s more mental. Nothing’s going to be handed to you. I can tell you right now, if that’s what it takes then I’m ready. All due respect, that’s nothing new for me – it’s the same in life. If you want to eat, you gotta work for it. I know all about that.”

Richardson spoke about the influence his uncle had in his youth and his subsequent death, which the quarterback said forced him to push himself forward. He also spoke about the struggles his family faced and the motivation that created for him to make it to the NFL.

“And I’m glad that’s the life I got dealt, the one God gave me, because it’s made me who I am today. It put something different inside of me. It’s given me a different drive and a different vision. I didn’t want my mom to have to struggle anymore, and I definitely didn’t want my little brother to have to have the same life I did growing up.”

Richardson put up modest numbers in his only year as Florida’s starter. He completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 654 yards and nine scores.

“So, to all the coaches and GMs who are reading this: See you at the draft. If you call the name Anthony Richardson, I promise that you won’t regret it,” Richardson wrote.

