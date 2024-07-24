Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics days before matches begin

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis superstar ranked No. 1 in the world, withdrew from the Paris Olympics Wednesday because of tonsillitis days before matches begin.

Sinner wrote on social media he was advised by a doctor to sit out the Games because of it.

“Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment, given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian, according to The Associated Press. “I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this extremely important event.”

The 22-year-old has put together one of the best years of his young career. He started out the tennis season with a victory at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam title of his career. He finished in the semifinals at the French Open, the best finish of his career.

He has 14 career singles titles.

Sinner’s absence means Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top-seeded men for the tournament, setting up a potential gold medal rematch of the Wimbledon final.

Andrea Vavassori will replace Sinner in singles. Luciano Darderi will replace Sinner in doubles. He will play with Lorenzo Musetti.

Alexander Zverev won the gold at the Olympics in 2021, defeating Russia’s Karen Khachanov. Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta won the bronze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

