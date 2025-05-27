Top-seeded American Taylor Fritz exits French Open after shocking 1st-round upset

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis pro Taylor Fritz was ousted from the French Open in the first round on Monday in a shocking upset orchestrated by Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

The 66th-ranked player defeated Fritz, the No. 4 seed and the reigning U.S. Open runner-up, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris on Monday. He broke his serve five times.

“It’s kind of what’s been going on a bit lately,” Fritz told reporters after the match, via Tennis.com . “I think I’m playing generally fine. It’s just a lot of important points. I just am like playing horrendous tennis on a lot of the important points.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fritz is only the latest top-ranked tennis pro to fall victim to Altmaier in Paris.

Just two years ago, he upset Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner at the French Open after upsetting No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini in 2020 at Roland Garros as well.

“It was very special,” Altmaier said after the match, via Tennis.com. “I think I was working really hard the past weeks to get confidence, preparing myself for those kinds of matches.”

NAOMI OSAKA CLIPS THEMED NAILS, SUFFERS DEVASTATING 1ST-ROUND LOSS IN FRENCH OPEN

“I feel like I’m ready to play whoever is going to face me. I’m really happy to get this first win and I really love my performance,” he added.

Altmaier will next face Vit Kopriva, who defeated Thiago Monteiro in five sets to advance to the second round.

Fritz was the highest-seeded American man in Paris since Andy Roddick competed in the French Open as the No. 3 seed in 2007. He was also the first American to reach a men’s Grand Slam singles final with his U.S. Open appearance last year since Roddick did so in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fritz moves on to Wimbledon next month, where he previously reached the quarterfinals in 2022 and 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.