Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland: report

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career in the Pacific Northwest.

It appears that is about to change.

Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, and the organization is expected to “accommodate” him, according to ESPN.

Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers has been a topic of great discussion since the end of the 2022-23 season, as the seven-time All-Star moves into the latter part of his career.

Portland has struggled since making the Western Conference Finals during the 2018-19 season, missing out on the playoffs in the past two seasons.

Last year, Portland went 33-49 and received the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Blazers picked Scoot Henderson one year after selecting Shaeden Sharpe with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 draft.

Portland has been at a crossroads as the team looks to rebuild with their youth.

Lillard has been rumored to be looking to partner with players who would help him win right away.

In his 11 seasons, Lillard has led the Blazers to the NBA playoffs eight times and has made an All-NBA team seven times.

He was selected by Portland with the sixth pick of the 2012 draft and is the franchise leader in points and the second in assists.