Trans athletes take 1st and 2nd place in Chicago women’s cycling event

Two transgender female cyclists dominated the podium at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup series last weekend after finishing first and second in a women’s event.

Tessa Johnson, 25, took home gold in the CX Women SingleSpeed event in the Jackson Park race on Oct. 8, after finishing with a time of 38:48, according to race results from USA Cycling.

Evelyn Williamson, 30, came in second with a time of 40:20.

According to the race results from USA Cycling, the third place finisher did not complete the fifth lap of the race as Johnson and Williamson did and finished with a time of 33:47.

Johnson also placed first in the CX Women’s Cat ½ race, while Williamson finished fourth.

The race comes months after Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) updated its policy, banning transgender athletes from elite competition.

In July, the world governing body for sports cycling released a lengthy statement updating their policy to prohibit any trans cyclist from competing in women’s events if they “transitioned after (male) puberty.”

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines.”

The decision followed a July 5 meeting, when the governing body found that the current “state of scientific knowledge” can not guarantee that any physical advantage would be eliminated after undergoing hormone therapy treatments.

The Jackson Park race in Illinois, where Johnson and Williamson placed, follows the guidelines for non-elite competition set by the USA Cycling, which states that at “non-elite competition levels, a member may self-select their gender.”

“The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive cyclo-cross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better,” the Chicago Cyclocross Cup says on its website.