Trans fencer no longer on college team amid latest controversy

A transgender fencer, who competed in a USA Fencing-sponsored tournament and was at the center of controversy after an opponent protested against the organization’s gender-participation policies, is no longer on the Wagner College women’s fencing team.

Wagner College confirmed to Fox News Digital that Redmond Sullivan was off the team more than a week following the controversy at the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland.

Sullivan is shown to have competed for the Wagner women’s team in the foil competition in several meets during the first half of the 2024-25 season. Sullivan participated on the men’s team during the 2023-24 season, scoresheets from meets during the season showed.

The NCAA changed its transgender-inclusion policy after President Donald Trump signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order.

“A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team,” the policy read.

Sullivan was at the Cherry Blossom Open and was set to face off against Stephanie Turner.

Turner decided to take a knee in protest of Sullivan’s inclusion in the meet and of USA Fencing’s transgender-participation policies. Turner spoke to Fox News Digital about her decision to protest and ultimately get expelled from the event.

“This is a serious issue that is happening within all sports, and it needs to be addressed. There is a difference between men and women,” Turner said. “It is a civil rights movement for women and girls, and I prioritize the safety and rights and protection of women and girls over trans-identified males.”

USA Fencing has since defended its transgender participation policies.

Sullivan’s club team, Iconic Fencing Club, backed the fencer after the event with Turner.

“Red has followed every rule and guideline set forth by the FIE and USA Fencing, the statement said. “She has every right to compete in the events that she qualifies for, and has long since met the criteria to do so.

“Fencing is rooted in a deep tradition of honor, sportsmanship, inclusion, and respect, and in a sport that prides itself on these values, the type of behavior expressed by Red’s opponent has no place. Iconic Fencing Club supports Red in her fencing journey and will continue to do so in the future.”