Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson fires back at ‘massive lie’ as hopes of earning LPGA Tour card increase

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson fired back at critics after making it to the next stage in Q School amid a battle to earn an LPGA Tour card on Sunday.

Davidson celebrated finishing in the top 95 to move onto the next round but hit back at a “massive lie.”

“Every year I have played at Q School, the players have gotten longer and longer to where I was being outdriven by 40 yards consistently in the final round yesterday by one player,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “Honestly I love seeing it though, especially since their is this massive lie out there that I am outdriving everyone, which is just so very far from the truth and reality.

“Clearly conservative media needs to give these amazing female athletes WAY more credit rather than belittle them and their capabilities all in an attempt to attack transgender athletes.”

Davidson finished tied for 42nd at Rancho Mirage, shooting 4-under par and well off the pace of leader Ashley Menne who was 16-under.

Davidson now moves on to the qualifying tournament, which will be held at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, on Oct. 15-18. Davidson can advance to the final qualifying tournament in Mobile, Alabama, in December.

Davidson, who nearly qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year, has caused controversy within the sport, particularly after comments about athletes who believe trans inclusion is unfair in women’s sports.

“I will never understand athletes who blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures,” Davidson wrote on Instagram while practicing for Q School. “If you don’t take accountability for your failures then you will never actually be good enough to make it.”

