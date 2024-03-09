Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson responds after getting banned from women’s pro tour

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has spoken out after the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour announced on Friday that eligible participants must be “a biological female at birth” in order to compete in its events, effectively banning Davidson from all future competitions.

Davidson, who recently won at the NXXT Women’s Classic in January, addressed the policy update in a post on Instagram Stories.

“Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” Davidson wrote.

“They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.”

The victory at the Women’s Classic on Jan. 18 marked Davidson’s first victory in more than two years and, at the time, put the golfer in first place to earn an Epson Tour exemption at the end of the season.

But the tour faced massive backlash, prompting it to release a statement clarifying its then-policy and Davidson’s eligibility.

“The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour’s policies, especially concerning gender, have been formulated in alignment with those of the LPGA and USGA. This approach is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our partnership with the LPGA and ensuring a fair and consistent competitive environment. When Hailey Davidson joined the tour, she complied with these policies by providing necessary documentation, including validation from the LPGA and USGA, which also facilitated her participation in the 2022 Q-School,” the statement said.

The tour said it would be polling players on the policy. Then on Friday, NXXT GOLF CEO Stuart McKinnon released a statement announcing a policy change that would make any competitor that was not “a biological female at birth” ineligible to participate.

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports,” McKinnon said.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour declined to comment specifically on Davidson’s remarks.

