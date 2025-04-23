Travis Hunter’s father, currently on probation, gets permission to attend NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter’s father was unable to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December, but will get to witness another life-changing moment for his son.

Having been released from a 90-day prison sentence just a week before the event, the Heisman Trophy winner’s father is limited to home confinement for a year during his three-year probation.

Hunter Sr., 39, was jailed on drug and gun charges back in September from an incident that occurred in 2023. But, a Florida court is making a temporary change for him this week.

Hunter Sr. has been granted permission to travel to Green Bay for the draft, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Hunter Sr. will be limited to traveling only to and from the hotel and the draft, and must be back home on Friday. He was required to submit a travel itinerary to his community control officer, the Palm Beach Post noted.

Upon winning the Heisman, Hunter was emotional when speaking about his father.

“I want to say something to my father. He’s not here and wasn’t able to make it, but I know you’re watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man… Now, look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man,” he said.

“All the times that you didn’t get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games. From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here, and you can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”

Hunter is widely expected to be the second overall pick on Thursday night to the Cleveland Browns, right after the Tennessee Titans’ likely selection of Cam Ward.

