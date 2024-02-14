Travis, Jason Kelce discuss tense moment with Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII: ‘You crossed the line’

Travis Kelce made a scene during Super Bowl LVIII when he screamed in the face of head coach Andy Reid during the first half of Kansas City’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Cameras caught Kelce getting in the face and bumping Reid, who lost his balance, shortly after a fumble by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

On Wednesday, Kelce and his brother, Jason, discussed the viral moment on the “New Heights” podcast, with Travis admitting that his emotions got the best of him.

“You crossed the line. I think we can both agree with that,” Jason Kelce said.

“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off-balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like ‘Oh, s—‘ in my head,” Travis said.

Reid and Kelce embraced each other on the Super Bowl podium after the game, and the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach downplayed the incident.

“They’re passionate players,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “I love that, even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50. I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing.”

Travis Kelce expressed his love for Reid, adding that the two discussed the moment.

“It came in a moment where we weren’t playing very well,” Travis Kelce said. “I wasn’t playing very well. And we had to get some s— get going. And sometimes those emotions get away from me. And that’s been the battle of my career.

“Everybody else, I don’t give a s— what anybody else says. I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it. I couldn’t be more proud of being his product on the field and I couldn’t be more proud of where we’ve come as a team since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy. Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity, but I’m grateful that he knows it’s all because I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”

Travis Kelce apologized to Reid on the podcast, saying he was “sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby.”

While the moment between Kelce and Reid made headline news, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady didn’t seem overly concerned.

“There’s always little family issues, and, of course, I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win,” Brady said on his Sirius XM show “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back. And I actually think coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

The Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl victory at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

