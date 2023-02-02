Travis, Jason Kelce make first comments on facing each other in Super Bowl

In case you missed it, Travis and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

The brothers are well aware of this, and they’re already tired of hearing about it.

Despite making history Feb. 12, they want to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off, not Travis vs. Jason.

“It’s been two days, and I’m already over it …,” Jason, the Eagles’ center, said on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “I kind of don’t like that we’re calling it the Kelce Bowl. Appreciate the support, but there’s a lot of guys involved with this. There’s major organizations involved. … We’re gonna get asked about this question nonstop from here until the end of the game, and I’m already over it.”

Travis added, “Appreciate you guys calling it the Kelce Bowl, but let’s focus on the Chiefs-Eagles, man.”

The brothers still took a moment to recognize the significance of the occasion. The two admitted that, when they were kids, they were hoping they’d team up for their hometown Cleveland Browns in a Super Bowl one day.

When the brothers broke down how rare it is, even comparing it to the lottery, they couldn’t help but marvel at every brother’s dream.

“Did we think it was going to be both of us? I don’t know. I thought it could happen. But I didn’t ever really fully anticipate it happening until pretty much last week,” Jason said. “I was like, ‘Man, this could really happen. We could really have a ‘New Heights’ Kelce Bowl, and we could actually be doing this.'”

“Which is wild and kind of surreal,” the Kansas City tight end responded. “I feel like I’ve been getting asked this question my entire career. … My entire time, I’m like, that’s been the goal is to play my brother in the Super Bowl. Now that it’s actually happening, it’s like, man it’s kinda sick. …

“When you start throwing numbers out like that, it’s definitely cool. There are a lot more brothers I think in the league than people realize, which is pretty cool. But, at the same time, for it to line up like it has been this year specifically — Pro Bowl, All-Pros, this podcast, for it to all align like it has man, it’s mind-boggling, man.”

Travis, though, is starting to regret wishing he played his older brother in the big game.

“Someone’s gotta send their brother home, man,” Travis said.

On the bright side, they both admitted their mom, Donna, will be happy either way with this hilarious exchange:

Jason: “Mom is going to lose, but Mom is also going to win.”

Travis: “She’s a glass-full woman, though.”

Jason: “She is. She’ll focus on the positive, which is wrong, because she should be there for the brother that loses. She’s a front-runner. It’s fine.”

Despite being over a week away from the Super Bowl, Jason wasn’t opposed to some early smack talk.

“I’m no longer a Chiefs fan, Trav. Sorry to break it to you,” Jason joked. “I officially took my true colors Chiefs sweatshirt off immediately after the Butker kick. My fandom is closed for the next two weeks. No barbeque, no nothing.”

Oh, and they don’t quite know who is getting their parents tickets.

“Are you giving them tickets, or am I giving them tickets?” Jason asked.

Travis wasn’t sure.

The last pair of brothers to face off in a professional championship were Scott and Rob Niedermayer in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. Scott’s New Jersey Devils beat Rob’s Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games. The two won the 2007 Stanley Cup together with the Ducks.

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh coached against each other in Super Bowl XLVII, and twins Devin and Jason McCourty played alongside one another in four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Stephen and Seth Curry faced off in the 2019 Western Conference finals, while Aaron and Austin Nola went against one another in the 2022 National League Championship Series.