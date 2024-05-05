Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, other NFL stars descend on Louisville for Kentucky Derby

Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers has become a fixture at the Kentucky Derby over the years, and he was on hand once again for the 150th running of the historic race at Churchill Downs.

The New York Jets quarterback was spotted at the inaugural Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party alongside former teammates Davante Adams, A.J. Hawk, Jimmy Graham and David Bakhtiari.

The Ice House in downtown Louisville served as the venue for the newest, celebrity-filled Kentucky Derby eve party. It joined the list of longstanding events that have become a magnet for high-profile celebrities and athletes.

“#KYDerby veteran @AaronRodgers12,” the Derby wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce also attended the star-studded party. The three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted in a VIP area shortly after midnight. He watched the Chainsmokers perform the night before the Derby.

An exuberant Kelce was seen celebrating as he watched the action at the track Saturday. The NFL star said he won his first bet.

“When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits,” the 34-year-old said in a video posted to the Kentucky Derby’s Instagram account.

“@killatrav off to a hot start at the Kentucky Derby,” the video’s caption said.

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the Derby marks the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 20-horse field featured only 3-year-olds running the 1¼-mile stampede for a chance to compete for a share of the $5 million purse.

Notably absent from this year’s race was Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’s two-year ban was extended through 2024, making this the third straight Kentucky Derby a Baffert-trained horse did not compete.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

