Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I threw the ball in her court’

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has finally addressed the rumors that he and music megastar Taylor Swift are dating.

Kelce was on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, where he was asked whether he hates that the rumors have been swirling around for weeks now. His older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, added to the mix this week when he said he believed they’re “100% true.”

Kelce doesn’t mind it at all. And while he didn’t necessarily confirm what’s been said about the suspected couple, Kelce did divulge what he told Swift recently.

“It’s life, baby,” Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Jason Kelce spoke with 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday, where he poured some fuel into this fire that has connected the sports and entertainment worlds.

“It’s hard to answer, because I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to, like, keep, you know, his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason explained.

“But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great. I think it’s all 100% true.”

The initial report came from The Messenger, which said that Kelce, the four-time first-team All-Pro, has been “quietly hanging out” with Swift, the pop music sensation, for weeks.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” a source told The Messenger recently. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

Kelce revealed on his podcast with his brother, “New Heights,” back in July that he had made a failed attempt to meet Swift, where his intention whad been to give her his number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his older brother at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

But Kelce has finally made contact with Swift, and we’ll see whether she pulls up to Arrowhead soon to see just how “lit” it can get for a Chiefs game.

Until then, the rumors will definitely continue, and NFL play-by-play announcers will likely try sneaking in some Swift references whenever Kelce makes a big play, just like Ian Eagle did for his first touchdown catch of the season.