Travis Kelce calls out Eagles for loopholes in Saquon Barkley’s new contract

Saquon Barkley’s record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Eagles has some fine print that Travis Kelce isn’t glossing over.

During this week’s episode of Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” with his brother Jason, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called out the Eagles for the many incentives included in Barkley’s contract.

Barkley’s two-year, $41.2 million deal, with a $20.6 million per year salary, made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

However, only $36 million of that deal is guaranteed, while Barkley can earn an additional $15 million if he fulfills certain incentives.

“Eww,” Kelce said in response to the incentive aspect of Barkley’s deal. “I don’t like that one bit…. Does he have to get a 2,000-yard season every year?”

The incentive clauses in Barkley’s new contract are unknown at this time. His previous contract, which he signed with the Eagles last offseason, included incentives for earning first-team All-Pro honors, rushing for at least 1,000 and then 1,500 yards, and victories in each round of the playoffs.

Barkley ended up cashing in on all of those, with 2,005 rushing yards on 345 carries with 13 rushing scores while catching 33 passes for 278 yards with two more touchdowns. He was then the centerpiece on their playoff run to Super Bowl LIX, where they beat Kelce’s Chiefs.

And now, Kelce doesn’t approve of the incentives in Barkley’s deal, especially the ones that are based on team success, like playoff wins.

“So you have to rely on someone’s vote to get your incentive?” Travis Kelce asked. “That’s f—ed up.”