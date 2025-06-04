Travis Kelce celebrates girlfriend Taylor Swift as she regains control over her music: ‘Shoutout to Tay-Tay’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift now owns all her music, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is happy for the pop star.

Swift’s music was originally released through Big Machine Records, and Swift bought her music back through its most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital.

NBA great Shaquille O’Neal played one of Swift’s songs during an appearance on Kelce’s podcast, and the song prompted Kelce’s praise of Swift’s buyback.

“Shoutout to Tay-Tay. Just got that song back too. Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers,” Kelce said during a recent episode of “New Heights.“

As the interview was about to conclude, O’Neal played Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” and called it his “favorite song in the world.”

Swift said she now owns all of her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, unreleased songs and her entire life’s work in a letter she posted to her website.

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me – so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version,” Swift said in the letter.

“The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, and she has attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting the star tight end since their relationship went public. Since the pair began dating, Kelce has attended some of Swift’s Eras Tour shows.

