Travis Kelce debuts bold new look at Kansas City Chiefs training camp

The beard is out, and the mustache is in.

Travis Kelce walked onto the field at Missouri State University in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 21 with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammates for training camp, where he debuted his new look — a bold mustache.

“KILLA STACHE IS BACK,” the football team captioned a photo of Kelce on X from training camp.

In a video shared by the NFL team, Kelce was met by excited fans who attended the practice.

“Thanks for coming out today, guys,” he is heard saying to fans.

This isn’t the first time Kelce has tried out the mustache. Back in September of last season is another example of when he tried the look.

For the most part though, Kelce’s facial hair is arranged in a beard of different lengths, like his brother, podcast co-host and former player on the Philadelphia Eagles, whose long beard has become a prominent part of his look.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also featured in several pictures and videos posted by the Chiefs, including one of him throwing a touchdown pass to his teammate, Xavier Worthy, which warranted cheers from the crowd and a touchdown dance from Worthy.

Kelce returns to practice with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a busy offseason.

During the offseason, Kelce has been there to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift at many of her international Eras Tour stops, including those in Paris and Dublin.

During a June tour stop in London, Kelce made a brief surprise appearance wearing a full tuxedo and top hat as one of Swift’s dancers.

He has also been filming the upcoming FX series “Grotesquerie.” Kelce’s first major acting role was announced by “Grotesquerie” co-star Niecy Nash, who posted a video to social media revealing the NFL player as part of the cast.

Kelce has also continued filming episodes of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason.

The Chiefs will continue prepping for the 2024-25 football season with training camp until Aug. 15, according to the NFL team’s website.

They will be matched up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game on Aug. 10, before starting the regular season on Sept. 5. Their first game of the regular season will be against the Baltimore Ravens.

