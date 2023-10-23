Travis Kelce expecting another Taylor Swift sighting at Chiefs game: report

It appears Taylor Swift will be back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce on game day.

According to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, she spoke to Kelce who said he “expects” Swift to be present for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for their AFC West bout.

“For those asking #TravisKelce told me he expects #TaylorSwift to be in the stadium today,” Wolfson posted on X.

Wolfson added “of course it could change,” but if Swift does show up, it would be three of the past four games where she was present to watch Kelce and the Chiefs.

Swift was present last week for the Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where Kelce had 124 yards on nine catches. Days later, the two were spotted out in New York City holding hands on what appeared to be a date night in the Big Apple.

Kelce and Swift were also seen on the premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” where the former spoke about the NFL’s increased focus on the music megastar.

This relationship has been an obvious focus for many, including head coach Andy Reid, who spoke on OutKick’s “The Five Spot” podcast with Donovan McNabb.

“She’s a good girl,” Reid said. “…we’re glad she’s here.”

,Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game came in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, where Kansas City blew out their opponent, 41-10. Kelce had a touchdown and 69 yards on seven catches.

Swift made the trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the Chiefs’ primetime matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 4, where she enjoyed the game alongside another power couple in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

She wasn’t present for another Chiefs win in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings but made sure to hit Arrowhead last week.

Since the Kelce-Swift relationship has hit the public eye, the Chiefs have not lost a game.

They’re looking to make it five straight on Sunday against a Chargers team that lost a tough one at home this past week to the Dallas Cowboys, moving to 2-3 on the season.