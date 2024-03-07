Travis Kelce gets choked up talking about brother’s retirement: ‘It was a fun a– journey’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Travis Kelce supported his brother Jason at his retirement news conference on Monday and was seen in the facility crying as the Philadelphia Eagles center recalled the major moments of his career.

The Kansas City Chiefs star talked about the ceremony on the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday and again got a little weepy.

“We did not talk about much of your retirement and I wanted to make sure that you didn’t feel any pressure from me to keep going knowing I wanted you to keep going. I wanted you to keep playing this game,” the NFL tight end said.

“You’ve always been a step ahead of me in this game. … In this game alone, a step ahead of me. It’s always been like I’ve had that flotation device right there. To have you out of it, man it feels empty and it definitely feels, it’s complete.”

Travis Kelce began to really get choked up before calling his brother’s career a “success.”

“It was a fun a– journey to watch and, like I said yesterday man, I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you big guy.”

Jason Kelce was a crucial part of the Eagles getting over the hump and winning a Super Bowl during the 2017 season. He became a Philadelphia hero when he dressed up as a mummer during the championship parade in the city and gave an epic speech that fans would never forget.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection during his career. He played in 193 games in his NFL career, the second most in team history. He made 156 consecutive starts – a franchise record.

