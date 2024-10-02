Travis Kelce loses bet to Patrick Mahomes – what are the terms?

Travis Kelce gambled on his own team and lost.

The star NFL tight end had a wager with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, when their respective college teams met Saturday, according to “NFL on CBS” broadcaster Jim Nantz. Texas Tech, where Mahomes played from 2014-16, defeated Cincinnati, where Kelce played from 2006-10.

“[Kelce] and Mahomes, they have such a friendship and chemistry,” Nantz said during the broadcast of the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Chargers Sunday. “They came in together to meet with us last night.

“They were all excited about going back Saturday evening and watching their two alma maters square off, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, which ended up being an unbelievable game, won by Texas Tech, 44-41. The Bearcats missed a 50-yard field goal — last play the game. Of course, they had a little side wager.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Nantz, if Cincinnati won, Mahomes would have to wear a Cincinnati jersey and the head of its mascot to his next team press conference. But since Texas Tech won, Kelce now has to wear a Red Raiders jersey and a mascot head during the next episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, Jason Kelce.

It won’t be the first time Kelce has had to wear a mascot head for the public to see after losing a bet. In October last season, Kelce lost a bet with Chiefs Vice President of Communications Brad Gee. Kelce bet on Cincinnati to beat Gee’s Illinois State Univeristy in their meeting last year. ISU won 30-10.

So, Kelce entered the team’s press conference the following week wearing the head of ISU’s mascot, Reggie Redbird.

SEAHAWKS’ KENNETH WALKER III SOMERSAULTS TO 1ST DOWN IN INCREDIBLE DISPLAY OF ATHLETICISM VS LIONS

Mahomes and Kelce can afford to have some fun right now even though they are playing below standard, statistically, this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite subpar passing numbers by Mahomes and receiving numbers by Kelce, the Chiefs are off to the best start in the league as the last 4-0 team in the AFC. Kansas City is looking to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.