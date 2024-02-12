Travis Kelce melts down on Chiefs sideline during Super Bowl LVIII, nearly knocks Andy Reid off his feet

Travis Kelce had a quiet first half in Super Bowl LVIII. The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end had one catch for just one yard at the midway point of the second quarter.

Kelce appeared to take issue with being on the sideline after a key offensive play early in the second period. Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman with just over 13 minutes remaining before the half.

Kelce was then pulled from the game on the next play, much to his displeasure. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the next play, which seemed to trigger an emotional response from Kelce.

He began screaming and eventually bumped into Andy Reid. The contact from Kelce caused the Chiefs head coach to stumble, but he was able to regain his balance and remain upright.

Kelce appeared to be demanding that Reid keep him in the game.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson also reported that Kelce slammed his helmet out of frustration when he initially went to the Kansas City sideline.

Chiefs reserve running back Jerick McKinnon intervened and pulled Kelce away.

Aside from the 52-yard pass from Mahomes to Hardman, the Chiefs offense largely struggled in the first half. Mahomes finished the first two quarters of play with 123 passing yards and took a pair of sacks.

The Chiefs entered the locker room trailing 10-3.

The Super Bowl meltdown was not the first time Kelce lost his cool this season. During a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce became visibly upset late in the second quarter and slammed his helmet down on the sideline.

Reid then spoke to Kelce. Mahomes also appeared to briefly chat with the star tight end. Someone on the Kansas City sideline grabbed Kelce’s helmet and attempted to give it back to him, but Reid pushed it away. The move by Reid signaled that the head coach was not ready to put Kelce back in the game at that moment.

Kelce finished the December game with 44 receiving yards as the Chiefs went on to suffer a 20-14 loss to their division rivals. The 34-year-old appeared in 15 regular season games and finished the season with 984 receiving yards.

It was the first time in seven seasons that Kelce failed to reach the 1,000 receiving mark.

