Travis Kelce: NFL ‘overdoing it a little bit’ with Taylor Swift hype

There is nothing officially official with the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift saga. The two seem to be enjoying each other’s company in the limelight as the NFL star was seen near her New York City place over the weekend, and the pop superstar showed up at MetLife Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets on Sunday.

As broadcasts continue to put the camera on the suite that Swift and her crew watch games from, even Kelce thinks the NFL is overdoing it a bit with the spotlight on her the entire time.

Jason Kelce asked his brother for his “honest opinion” on whether the league was “overdoing it” in the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.

“I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching…”

Jason interrupted and said he believed the NFL was not used to celebrities at games and contrasted with how the NBA figured it out with the environment of A-listers sitting courtside.

On Tuesday, Travis admitted on the “Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo and Chase Daniel” podcast he had “no idea” how much of a spectacle the rumored relationship was going to become.

“I had no idea. You can’t tell me that anybody else did, either, but I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out. I’ll say that,” he said, adding that he hoped people will recognize him now.

Travis said on his podcast last week, however, that he wanted his private life and whatever courtship is going on to remain private.

“One, I know I brought all of this attention to me.” he said. “I’m the one that was… I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor. …

“So, yeah, I think it’s… What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘[Pat] McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

“Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it.”