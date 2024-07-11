Travis Kelce reveals astronomical price tag for Super Bowl suite that included Taylor Swift, other big stars

Earlier this year, Super Bowl suite tickets became a topic of conversation when Donna Kelce and Lisa McCaffrey, the mothers of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey, revealed they would not be getting a suite at Allegiant Stadium because of the astronomical prices.

Turns out they did get to watch the big game from a suite, and in Netflix’s new sports docuseries, “Receiver,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed just how pricey those seats were.

In the final episode of the series, which followed several NFL receivers throughout the 2023 season, a conversation between Kelce and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle revealed just how expensive the luxury seats would be for the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Are you guys doing a suite or,” Kelce asked.

“No, I can’t,” Kittle responded before Kelce added with a smirk, “Because they’re f—ing $3 million.”

Kittle seemingly agreed, adding he told his family and friends, “You guys are gonna be fine.”

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Donna Kelce said in a February interview with “Today” she had a “feeling” she would be in the stands watching her son play in what would eventually be his third Super Bowl victory.

“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said with a laugh. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.

“As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Lisa McCaffrey echoed that sentiment during an appearance on Olivia Culpo’s podcast.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it,” she said. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.”

Both would eventually get to watch the Chiefs and Niners face off in a suite. For Kelce, his supporting cast included a star-studded lineup of popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Lana Del Rey and Cara Delevingne.

Kelce’s brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and their family were also in the suite, joined by Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

