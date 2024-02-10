Travis Kelce says Chiefs’ Super Bowl practice ‘got a little bit chippy’

When 53 people are coming together for one common goal, emotions can run high.

Apparently, that’s exactly what happened at one of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ practices in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are one win away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did so in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Many counted the Chiefs out after their subpar (by their standards) regular season, but it’s apparent that they know how to turn it on in the postseason.

The team knocked off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens en route to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, but now, the offense and defense are trying too hard to beat one another in practice, says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I’m not going to lie, and I’m not going to say who, but things got a little bit chippy in practice,” he told the media Thursday, via the New York Post.

Kelce said it’s a result of everybody being “focused and dialed in on their job at hand,” adding that it’s been “chaos, a lot of fun and a lot of energy at practice.”

And despite pleasantries being exchanged at practice, Kelce directed it to the passion the entire roster has.

“The offensive and defensive lines are trying to get their work in, trying to make sure everybody’s ready for the game. It just got me fired up. I love the focus and energy of the team right now,” he continued.

The Chiefs are looking to officially become a dynasty by winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

“I think it’s been thrown around a lot,” Kelce said, via WFAN. “And obviously, it being our third in five years, I think the number three is a big number in terms of dynasties and things like that. Hopefully, we can get this thing, and you guys can start talking about dynasties. I’m trying to get this third ring, though.”

Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

