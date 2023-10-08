Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift hype hasn’t affected focus on football: ‘Check myself and my ego at the door’

Travis Kelce has been a face of the NFL for years, but now he’s easily the most famous player in the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end became a household name ever since rumors began swirling he is dating pop star Taylor Swift.

He gained thousands of followers on social media, and cameras have watched him like a hawk.

Kelce’s superstardom reached a new level shortly after he won his second Super Bowl in February when he hosted Saturday Night Live, but his fame reached untapped levels when the rumors began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Kelce insists he keeps his mind on football.

“I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,” he told reporters Friday. “I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.

FORMER SURGEON GENERAL MOCKS AARON RODGERS’ INJURY, PRAISES TRAVIS KELCE’S VACCINE STANCE IN DELETED X POST

“We’re learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place. But, at the same time, what comes with it, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason. So, I’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

“It’s worldwide, man. Everybody’s having fun with it. … I know I brought this to myself. I’ve been fortunate enough to have fun with it, and that’s where all that really matters is that it’s not [ticking] anybody off, over here at least.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce’s Chiefs head to Minnesota for a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup Sunday against the Vikings.