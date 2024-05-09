Travis Kelce says Tom Brady’s ‘unbelievable’ roast had him ‘in tears’; Jason Kelce was left perplexed

Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” has been widely discussed since it aired live on the streaming platform Sunday.

Travis and Jason Kelce spent a few moments on the latest edition of their “New Heights” podcast reacting to the roast, with each brother having a different takeaway. Travis seemed impressed by the parts of the special he watched, saying it was “unbelievable.”

“I had been in tears the whole day just watching the clips and everything,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason did not seem to be in any rush when a fan asked the Kelce brothers if they would consider getting the roast treatment themselves. Although the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center wondered why anyone would sign up for what Brady endured, he also said he was entertained.

TOM BRADY REFERENCES TAYLOR SWIFT AS HE ETHERS NFL FAN BASES DURING NETFLIX SPECIAL

“It was pure entertainment, and I’m really happy they did it, but I just don’t get the roasts,” Jason said. “I don’t know why people do it. Maybe I take myself too seriously. … It was star-studded. The best part about it was how many just iconic NFL and celebrities of immense stature that were there.

“Not to mention the entire Patriots dynasty showing up for Tom. That being said, I really don’t f—ing get it. I don’t get why people do roasts. I don’t get why they are a thing. Haha, yeah, my family’s ruined. It’s so funny. Everyone’s laughing. It’s great, we’re having fun. Yeah, right.'”

Everything from Brady’s previous marriage to Gisele Bündchen, to the deflategate scandal and even his failed cryptocurrency investment were up for grabs in the no-holds-barred roast. Only a “massage” joke from “roast master” Jeff Ross directed at longtime New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seemed to get under Brady’s skin.

Travis applauded Brady for being a “good sport” throughout the majority of the three-hour event.

“I commend everybody because no one seemed to get their feelings hurt. It seems like everyone was having fun with it. But, at the same time, that s— had me rolling because of how at everybody’s neck people were going.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Brady’s compensation for agreeing to participate in the roast remains unclear, Jason said he would subject himself to a roast if he was offered enough money.

“I take it back. I’ll do a roast. What’d you guys pay Tom? The one person I wouldn’t allow on the stage is (my wife) Kylie,” Jason said. “She knows too much. … Every day I am getting roasted by Kylie.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.