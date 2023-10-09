Travis Kelce shakes off injury to score TD in Chiefs’ win sans Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce played through a foot injury, caught a crucial touchdown pass and helped the Kansas City Chiefs pull out a win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce had 10 catches for 67 yards and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 2:45 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-13.

Kansas City won the game, 27-20.

It didn’t look good for Kelce when he slipped on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf in the second quarter. He missed the rest of the frame but came back out after halftime with his foot taped up. He intended to get back into the game, and he did, making an important play.

He was then seen on the final Vikings play. Kirk Cousins was trying to throw a Hail Mary to at least get into a position to tie the game and force overtime. Kelce went back in the secondary to bat down the pass, but he didn’t even need to be there. Mike Danna sacked Cousins to end the game.

Mahomes finished 31-for-41 with 281 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rashee Rice had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown grab. Justin Watson had two catches for 56 yards.

The Vikings were keeping things close against the Chiefs early. The game was tied 13-13, but they allowed two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Cousins was 29-for-47 with 284 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Jordan Addison had six catches for 64 yards and Alexander Mattison had a touchdown catch. He finished with two receptions for 20 yards.

Over the last two weeks, broadcast cameras turned their focus onto the suites in stadiums in which the Chiefs were playing. Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago and MetLife Stadium last week to support her rumored boyfriend, Kelce. The Chiefs won both of those games.

Swift didn’t appear at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Chiefs escaped with a win.